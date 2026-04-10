PM Shehbaz cuts petrol price by Rs12, diesel by Rs135 per litre

ISLAMABAD, APR 10 /DNA/ – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addressed the nation on Friday, welcoming the immediate ceasefire between the United States, Iran, and their allies.

He expressed deep gratitude to both Washington and Tehran for agreeing to halt hostilities, describing the development as a significant step towards regional stability.

“Peace is in everybody’s interest,” the Prime Minister declared. He stressed that a permanent ceasefire could only be achieved through sustained dialogue, calling the upcoming talks a “make or break” moment for peace in the region.

Delegations from the US and Iran are expected in Islamabad for further negotiations.PM Shehbaz warmly praised Field Marshal Asim Munir for his pivotal role in making the ceasefire possible. He highlighted the Army Chief’s diplomatic and strategic contributions that helped de-escalate tensions amid the recent Middle East conflict.

The Prime Minister also announced immediate relief measures for the masses amid easing global oil prices. Following a slight reduction in international crude rates, the government decided to pass on the benefit to Pakistani consumers.New fuel prices effective immediately:High-Speed Diesel price has been cut by Rs135 per liter. The new price is now Rs385 per liter (down from the recent high of over Rs520).

Petrol price has been reduced by Rs12 per liter. The new price stands at Rs366 per liter.

These cuts aim to ease the burden on transporters, farmers, and ordinary citizens who have faced record-high fuel costs in recent weeks due to global disruptions.PM Shehbaz said the relief package reflects the government’s commitment to supporting the people during challenging times.

He urged all political and regional stakeholders to support the peace process and focus on economic recovery.The address was widely welcomed, with political analysts noting Pakistan’s active diplomatic role in the US-Iran de-escalation.

Markets are expected to react positively to the fuel price reduction in the coming days.The Prime Minister concluded by appealing for national unity, saying collective efforts in diplomacy and economic management would help Pakistan emerge stronger.