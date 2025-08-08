Friday, August 8, 2025
PM Shehbaz condemns Israel’s plan to illegally control Gaza, warns of escalating crisis

| August 8, 2025
Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD, AUG 8: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned the Israeli cabinet’s approval of a plan to seize illegal control of Gaza City, calling it a dangerous escalation in the ongoing catastrophic war against Palestinians.

Key Points:

✔ Pakistan condemns Israel’s illegal occupation and expansion in Gaza.
✔ Military operations worsen humanitarian crisis, threaten regional peace.
✔ Root cause: Israel’s prolonged occupation of Palestinian territories.
✔ Pakistan supports Palestinian rights, including self-determination and statehood with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as capital.
✔ Urgent call for international intervention to stop aggression, protect civilians, and ensure aid delivery.

Why This Matters?

Israel’s latest move deepens the humanitarian disaster in Gaza, where civilians face severe shortages of food, water, and medical supplies. Pakistan warns that continued military actions derail peace efforts and prolong suffering.

Pakistan’s Stance on Palestine

Pakistan reaffirms its unwavering support for Palestine, backing:

  • Right to self-determination
  • Establishment of an independent Palestinian state (based on UN & OIC resolutions)
  • Al-Quds Al-Sharif (Jerusalem) as Palestine’s capital

Call to the International Community

PM Shehbaz Sharif urged global leaders to:
🚨 Immediately halt Israeli aggression
🛡 Protect innocent civilians
🚛 Ensure urgent humanitarian aid reaches Gaza

What’s Next?

Without global intervention, the crisis risks further escalation. Pakistan continues to demand justice for Palestinians and an end to illegal occupation.

