PM Shehbaz concludes three-day Azerbaijan visit; leaves for Tajikistan
LACHIN, May 29 (APP/DNA):Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday winded up his three-day visit to Azerbaijan and left for Tajikistan, on the last leg of his four-nation visit.
At Lachin International Airport, the prime minister was seen off by Azerbaijan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan Qasim Mohiuddin, and other diplomatic officials.
During his visit to Azerbaijan, the prime minister held a bilateral meeting with the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev; participated in the Pakistan-Turkiye-Azerbaijan Trilateral Summit; and attended Azerbaijan’s Independence Day celebrations.
While being in Dushanbe, the prime minister will participate in the international conference on glaciers’ preservation.
