PM Shehbaz commends Souriya Anwar’s 50 Years of Service for SOS Children’s Village

ISLAMABAD, DEC 7 /DNA/ — The Prime Minister has honoured Mrs Souriya Anwar, outgoing President of SOS Children’s Villages Pakistan, for five decades of voluntary service to orphaned and vulnerable children.

Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif praised her leadership, noting that SOS has grown to 65 projects, caring for 2,600 children, providing subsidised education to 12,500 students, and offering technical training to 1,200 youth each year. He highlighted the support of 25,000 donors as a testament to the trust she built.

The Prime Minister’s message was read by Mr Shahid Hamid at the Annual General Body Meeting and was received with strong applause from all participants.

The Government reaffirmed its support for SOS Children’s Villages Pakistan, and expressed confidence that Mrs Souriya Anwar will continue to guide the organisation in the years ahead.

Mr Shahid Hamid, former Governor Punjab has been elected as the new President of SOS Children’s Villages Pakistan.