PM Shehbaz commends heroic shepherds for averting disaster in Ghizer Valley

ISLAMABAD, AUG 25 /DNA/ – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif received a delegation of local shepherds from Ghizer, Gilgit-Baltistan, today at the Prime Minister’s House, honoring them for their critical role in saving countless lives during a recent Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF).

The shepherds, Mr. Wasiyat Khan, Mr. Ansar, and Mr. Muhammad Khan, were hailed as national heroes for their vigilance and courage. Their timely warning of the impending GLOF in the Ghizer Valley enabled the complete and safe evacuation of all local residents, preventing a major human tragedy.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister personally commended the shepherds for their exceptional community spirit and swift action. He stated that their bravery serves as a powerful example for the entire nation.