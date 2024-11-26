PM Shehbaz, COAS attend funeral of rangers martyred during protests

RAWALPINDI, NOV 26 /DNA/ – Funeral prayers of Naik Muhammad Ramzan Shaheed (age; 47 years, resident of District Karak), Sepoy Gulfam Khan Shaheed (age; 29 years, resident of District Rawalpindi) and Sepoy Shah Nawaz Shaheed (age; 33 years, resident of District Sibi) who embraced Shahadat yesterday during ongoing protest were offered at Chaklala Garrison, Rawalpindi.

Honourable Prime Minister of Pakistan, Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister, Interior Minister, Minister of Information, General Syed Asim Munir, NI(M) Chief of Army Staff, Senior serving Military and Civil Officials attended the funeral.

“Pakistan cannot afford any chaos and bloodshed for achieving vested political purposes. These acts of violence are unacceptable and highly condemnable which are bordering the limits of restraint by the Law Enforcement Agencies. The entire nation pays homage to the martyred Rangers soldiers and all those police officials who have embraced shahadat and those who are injured during these riots”, PM said.

The bodies of Shuhada have been taken to their native home town where they will be laid to rest with full military honour.