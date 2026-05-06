PM Shehbaz, COAS Asim Munir attend shaheed officer’s funeral prayer

RAWALPINDI, MAY 6 /DNA/ – Funeral prayer of Lieutenant Colonel Khalid Hussain Shaheed (resident of District Sargodha) was offered today at Chaklala Garrison, Rawalpindi. The brave son of the soil embraced martyrdom yesterday, consequent to injuries sustained while leading his men and fighting valiantly during an Intelligence-Based Operation against Indian-sponsored terrorists in Balochistan.

The funeral prayer was attended by the Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, COAS & CDF, Federal Ministers of Interior and Information, senior serving and retired civil and military officers, relatives and a large number of citizens.

Paying rich tribute to Lieutenant Colonel Khalid Hussain Shaheed, the Prime Minister lauded his exceptional bravery, devotion to duty, and steadfast commitment to the defence of the motherland. He reaffirmed that the Armed Forces of Pakistan, with complete support of the nation, remain fully determined to eradicate the menace of Indian-sponsored terrorism and its facilitators from the country.

He added that the supreme sacrifices rendered by our martyrs further strengthen the nation’s resolve and reflect Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding its peace, stability, and sovereignty at all costs.

The Shaheed will be laid to rest in his native town with full military honours. Pakistan’s Armed Forces, together with the people of Pakistan, pay solemn tribute to the martyr and extend heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.