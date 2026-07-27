PM Shehbaz, Chinese envoy reaffirm ‘iron brother’ ties

ISLAMABAD, JUL 27 /DNA/ – Jiang Zaidong, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China, called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif at the Prime Minister House today.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sen. Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal, Advisor to the Prime Minister Dr. Syed Tauqir Shah and Foreign Secretary Amb. Amna Baloch were also present.

The Prime Minister conveyed his warm regards and greetings to President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang. He reaffirmed the Pakistan-China All Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership, while fondly recalling his visit to China in May this year. He stated that both sides would continue working closely to implement the important decisions and agreements between the leadership of the two countries, for the mutual benefit of their peoples.

The regional situation, including developments in the Middle East, Afghanistan and South Asia, were also discussed during the meeting.

The Chinese Ambassador thanked the Prime Minister for receiving him and said that China regarded Pakistan as an iron brother and would always lend its full support in ensuring Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity while also strengthening its socio-economic development