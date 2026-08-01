PM Shehbaz chairs meeting to review OGRA reforms

DNA

Islamabad,— Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif chaired a high-level meeting focused on reforms within the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) and enhancing institutional capacity.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the government’s reform agenda must be implemented uniformly across all institutions. He directed authorities to model a strict monitoring system for fuel transportation on the Federal Board of Revenue’s modern tracking framework. This system will ensure close oversight of fuel movement nationwide.

Sharif highlighted the importance of applying advanced technology and software to digitally monitor the supply chain — from ports and refineries to petrol pumps. He instructed that reputable private-sector experts be appointed to strengthen OGRA’s capacity and that a transparent, merit-based process be adopted for all appointments.

The Prime Minister assured full government support for OGRA’s restructuring, including professional expertise and legal backing. He stressed that public funds must be safeguarded and warned that exploitation or interference in the system would not be tolerated. He also directed regulatory bodies to establish formal communication with their respective ministries and accelerate refinery upgrades under approved policies.

During the meeting, OGRA’s chairman briefed participants on current performance, challenges, and a comprehensive reform program. Key initiatives already launched include a national monitoring dashboard, tanker track-and-trace system, depot telemetry, a mobile app for route monitoring, digital sales entry at pumps, and a central monitoring cell. These tools are designed to ensure effective oversight of petroleum product movement, storage, and sales.

The Prime Minister praised OGRA’s progress but urged swift activation of all digital systems to guarantee transparency, curb hoarding, and eliminate profiteering. He reiterated that uninterrupted fuel supply and fair pricing remain top government priorities.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar, federal ministers Azam Nazeer Tarar, Dr. Musadik Malik, Ahsan Iqbal Cheema, Attaullah Tarar, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Ali Pervaiz Malik, Special Assistant Tariq Bajwa, and senior officials.