PM Shehbaz chairs 2nd apex committee meeting of SIFC

ISLAMABAD, JUL 21 /DNA/ – Sequel to unveiling of ‘Economic Revival Plan’ and establishment of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) by Government of Pakistan, 2nd Apex Committee Meeting of SIFC was held today on 21 July 2023.

The meeting was chaired by Prime Minister of Pakistan and attended by Chief of Army Staff, Chief Ministers, Federal and Provincial Ministers and high-level government officials. The Apex Committee expressed satisfaction on functioning of SIFC and its strategy to outreach the potential investors through conduct of seminars and project inaugurations.

The Apex Committee also reviewed various projects presented by ministries for broaching with investors under the umbrella of SIFC.

At the end, after a fruitful discussion and consensus, Prime Minister gave approval of projects for attracting investments from friendly countries in Agricultural/ Livestock, Minerals/ Mining, IT and Energy Sectors, and also directed to extend impeccable facilitation to the investors, interested in undertaking and actualising these projects.