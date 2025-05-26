PM Shehbaz begins two-day visit to Iran for bilateral talks

ISLAMABAD, MAY 26: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reached Iran on Monday for a two-day official visit, marking the second leg of his four-nation diplomatic tour after Türkiye aimed at strengthening regional cooperation and bilateral ties.

Upon arrival at Tehran’s Mehrabad Airport, the prime minister was received by Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni. The welcome ceremony featured a decorated contingent of the Iranian army presenting a guard of honour to the Pakistani premier. Senior diplomats, including the Iranian ambassador to Pakistan and the Pakistani ambassador to Iran, were also present at the airport to receive the visiting delegation.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Syed Tariq Fatemi.

Later, the PM travelled to Tehran’s historic Saadabad Palace for a meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. The prime minister and his delegation will hold bilateral talks with the Iranian president and his team. Discussions will focus on enhancing economic, political, and strategic cooperation between Pakistan and Iran, as well as key regional and global issues, including security and peace efforts in South Asia.

Prime Minister Sharif and Dr Pezeshkian will also address the media after the meeting. Later, the PM is also scheduled to meet Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and discuss bilateral issues as well as important regional issues.

https://youtube.com/watch?v=eoeW9e3arW4%3Fsi%3DqbpCRSfyjAMeImaB

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is expected to express Pakistan’s gratitude to the Iranian leadership and people for their efforts toward promoting peace during the Indo-Pak conflict. A state dinner hosted by President Pezeshkian in honour of the Pakistani delegation will conclude the day’s formal engagements.

Shehbaz-Erdogan meeting

On Sunday, Prime Minister Sharif and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen the deep-rooted, historical and brotherly relations between Pakistan and Türkiye.

On Sunday, PM Shehbaz held an important meeting with the Turkish president at the historic Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul during his two-day official visit to Türkiye. President Erdogan hosted a formal dinner in honour of the visiting delegation.

According to the official statement, both leaders reviewed all aspects of bilateral ties and expressed their resolve to elevate the strategic partnership to new heights.

PM Shehbaz thanked the Turkish leadership and people for their unwavering support during recent regional and global developments. He stated that Türkiye’s principled stance and the goodwill of the Turkish people are a source of comfort and strength for Pakistan.

PM’s visit to Türkiye

Earlier, PM Sharif reached Türkiye on a two-day official visit, marking the first phase of Pakistan’s diplomatic outreach to friendly nations following its historic victory against India. The PM was received by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Presidential Palace in Ankara.

The visit marks a significant milestone in reinforcing Pakistan’s deep-rooted ties with Turkey and expressing gratitude for its unwavering support during critical times. The two leaders held a one-on-one meeting followed by delegation-level talks, during which they reaffirmed their mutual commitment to strengthening the strategic partnership between the two brotherly nations.

President Erdogan, in a heartfelt message on social media platform X, said: “Today, I was very pleased to host the Prime Minister of Pakistan, my dear friend Mr. Shahbaz Sharif, and his esteemed delegation in Istanbul. We discussed many critical issues with them, especially economy, trade and security. We confirmed and strengthened our will to strengthen the deep-rooted historical, human and political relations between Türkiye and Pakistan in every field. As my dear brother… stated, we have further strengthened the unbreakable ties, cooperation, solidarity and brotherhood between our countries and peoples. I convey my most heartfelt love to my Pakistani brothers through Mr. Sharif. I would like to thank him and his delegation for their visit. May God make our unity, togetherness and brotherhood permanent.”

He wrote this message in response to a post on X by PM Sharif, who wrote: “Had the honor of meeting my dear brother President Reccep Tayipp Erdogan in Istanbul this evening. Thanked him for his resolute support to Pakistan in the recent Pakistan India standoff which resulted in Pakistan’s overwhelming victory Alhamdolillah! Conveyed the sentiments of gratitude from the people of Pakistan to their Turkish brothers and sisters. We also reviewed the ongoing progress of our multifaceted bilateral engagements particularly in trade and investment and reaffirmed our resolve to continue working closely to further strengthen these unshakable bonds of brotherhood and cooperation. Long live Pakistan Türkiye Friendship.”

According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, discussions also covered Pakistan’s recent military success in Marka-e-Haq and Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos, which President Erdogan hailed as a symbol of the valor and resilience of the Pakistani armed forces and people.

The two sides also explored avenues to expand cooperation in key sectors, including trade, tourism, culture, renewable energy, information technology, infrastructure, and agriculture. Prime Minister Shehbaz emphasized the need to boost bilateral investments and promote long-term economic collaboration for shared prosperity.

As part of the visit, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir held an important meeting with Turkish Defense Minister Yasir Guler in Istanbul. The meeting was also attended by Turkish Army Commander General Selcuk Bayraktaroglu. Matters of mutual interest and military cooperation were discussed, further reinforcing the defense partnership between the two nations.