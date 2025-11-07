PM Shehbaz, Azerbaijani President pledge to deepen bilateral cooperation

Meeting between President of Azerbaijan Illham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif; Chief of the Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir was also present.

BAKU, NOV 7: /DNA/ – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting with President of Azerbaijan H.E. Ilham Aliyev at Presidential Palace of Azerbaijan, today. Chief of the Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir was also present in the meeting.

The Prime Minister thanked the President of Azerbaijan for extending invitation to attend the celebration of victory day of Azerbaijan.

The Prime Minister felicitated the Government and people of Azerbaijan on the Victory day which is observed to commemorate historic victory in the 44 day long Karabakh Liberation War against Armenia. He reiterated that the Victory of Azerbaijan served as a beacon a hope for oppressed people striving for self determination including the people of Indian Illegally Occupied in Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine.

The two leaders reviewed the whole range of bilateral relationship and agreed to further strengthen their multi-layered cooperation in the fields of political, Trade and Investments, Energy, Connectivity and Defence. The Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended an invitation to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to visit Pakistan at his earlier convenience which he graciously accepted.

The Prime Minister appreciated President Aliyev for signing the historic peace agreement with Armenia earlier this year. President Ilham Aliyev thanked Pakistan for its consistent support to Azerbaijan in its just struggle against illegal occupation of Karabagh region. He also appreciated Pakistan’s role in promoting regional stability in South Asia.