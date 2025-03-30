PM Shehbaz, Azerbaijan President share Eid wishes in phone conversation

ISLAMABAD, MAR 30 /DNA/ – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a telephone conversation today with the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The Prime Minister conveyed his heartfelt greetings and warm wishes to the President, his family, and the brotherly people of Azerbaijan, while praying for their continued peace and prosperity.

The two leaders reaffirmed their shared resolve to further strengthen the deep-rooted fraternal ties between the two countries. Building upon the Prime Minister’s visit to Baku last month, the two leaders agreed that the Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan would visit Islamabad in the first week of April to hold discussions with the Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister and also pay a courtesy call on the Prime Minister. This visit would ensure finalization of the key investment agreements between both sides thus setting the stage for President Ilham Aliyev’s expected visit to Islamabad in the month of April.

The Prime Minister said that the upcoming visit of President Ilham Aliyev would be a landmark in Pakistan-Azerbaijan relations as both sides would be signing mutually beneficial investment agreements to the tune of USD 2 billion, thus marking a new chapter in the strategic partnership between the two countries.