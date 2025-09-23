PM Shehbaz, Austrian Chancellor meet at UNGA in New York

NEW YORK, SEPT 23 /DNA/ – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif met the Federal Chancellor of the Republic of Austria, H.E. Christian Stocker earlier today, on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

During the cordial and friendly meeting, the Prime Minister expressed Pakistan’s desire to further enhance its bilateral cooperation with Austria across all areas of mutual interest. He highlighted trade, tourism, climate change and education as possible avenues of positive collaboration and stressed upon the need to enhance bilateral trade ties.

The Austrian Chancellor thanked the Prime Minister for the meeting and also conveyed his desire to work together to create new avenues of cooperation between the two countries. Both sides agreed to exchange delegations to enhance cooperation in the field of tourism between the two countries.