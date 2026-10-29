PM Shehbaz attends Turkish national day reception

PM Shehbaz says

ties with Turkiye

cordial, excellent

Ansar M. Bhatti

ISLAMABAD, October 29, 2026 — On the 103rd anniversary of the founding of the Republic of Türkiye, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif extended heartfelt felicitations to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the Turkish Government, and the people of Türkiye.

In a message shared publicly and addressed to President Erdoğan (@RTErdogan), the Prime Minister stated:

“On the 103rd anniversary of the founding of the Republic of Türkiye, I extend my heartfelt felicitations to my very dear brother, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the Government and the brotherly people of Türkiye.

Türkiye’s proud history, rich heritage and remarkable journey as a Republic reflect the resilience, courage and indomitable spirit of its people.

Pakistan and Türkiye share an exceptional bond of brotherhood, rooted in common history, mutual trust and unwavering solidarity. Our enduring friendship, which continues to expand in scope and substance, transcends borders and generations, strengthened by our shared values and common aspirations.

As we join the people of Türkiye to celebrate this momentous occasion, I am confident that Pakistan and Türkiye will continue to work together to advance peace and stability in our region and beyond.

May the eternal Pakistan–Türkiye brotherhood continue to grow from strength to strength!

The Republic of Türkiye was proclaimed on 29 October 1923 under the leadership of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk. This year’s anniversary is being marked with official ceremonies in Ankara, including visits to Anıtkabir, and coincides with the 13th summit of the Organization of Turkic States/

Pakistani leaders, including President Asif Ali Zardari and Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, have also conveyed similar greetings in recent days, underscoring the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries, rooted in shared history, mutual support during crises, and growing cooperation in defence, trade, and other fields.

The message reflects the longstanding description of the relationship by both sides as one of “brothers forever” or “two states, one nation.”