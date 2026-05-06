PM Shehbaz attends message of Islam conference in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, MAY 6 /DNA/ – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif attended the “Message of Islam” conference held in Islamabad today.

During the conference, the Prime Minister presented shields to distinguished personalities who have rendered notable services to the Muslim Ummah. The heads of the Palestinian and Saudi Arabian delegations also presented shields to the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister additionally presented an honorary shield for Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, which was received by the Saudi Ambassador. He also presented shields to the Saudi Ambassador, the Grand Mufti of Palestine, and the President of the International Islamic University.

In a separate gesture, the Grand Mufti of Occupied Jerusalem, Muhammad Ahmad Hussein, led a special prayer (Dua) at the event.