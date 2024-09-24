PM Shehbaz attends inaugural session of United Nations General Assembly (UNGA)
ISLAMABAD, 24 Sept (DNA) – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif attended the inaugural session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York today. The session marked the beginning of high-level deliberations on key global issues, including sustainable development, climate action, and international peace.
