PM Shehbaz attends inaugural session of United Nations General Assembly (UNGA)

ISLAMABAD, 24 Sept (DNA) – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif attended the inaugural session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York today. The session marked the beginning of high-level deliberations on key global issues, including sustainable development, climate action, and international peace.

