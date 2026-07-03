PM Shehbaz, Army Chief, and PPP leader honor late Iranian Supreme Leader

TEHRAN, JUL 3 /DNA/ – – In a solemn display of solidarity and respect, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, accompanied by a high-ranking Pakistani delegation, offered fateha (prayers) for the departed soul of the late Iranian Supreme Leader at a ceremony held in Tehran today.

The Pakistani delegation, which underscores the deep fraternal ties between the two neighboring nations, included Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. The presence of both the military leadership and a key political figure highlights the unified national stance of Pakistan in honoring the memory of the Iranian leader.

During the visit, the Prime Minister and the accompanying dignitaries laid floral wreaths and recited prayers for the eternal peace of the late leader. The high-level delegation expressed their profound grief and extended heartfelt condolences to the Iranian nation, the Supreme Leader’s family, and the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Addressing the media briefly, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Iranian people during this period of mourning. He emphasized that the bond between Pakistan and Iran is rooted in shared history, faith, and culture, and that the late leader’s vision for regional unity would always be remembered.

The visit, which took place amid tight security and diplomatic protocol, is seen as a significant gesture of bilateral goodwill. Field Marshal Asim Munir and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s inclusion in the delegation is being viewed as a rare and powerful display of political and military consensus on foreign policy matters concerning regional partners.

Pakistan has announced a period of national mourning to honor the late Iranian Supreme Leader, with the national flag to fly at half-mast across the country.