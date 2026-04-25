PM Shehbaz approves spectators for PSL 11 final after franchise owners’ request

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved the presence of spectators for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 final following a request from franchise owners, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi said on Saturday.

In a post on X, Naqvi said he had requested the prime minister to allow spectators in stadiums and that while the premier was inclined to permit fans, he had underscored that austerity measures remained in force across the country, particularly to minimise fuel consumption.

However, Naqvi said the prime minister had “graciously approved” fan attendance for the PSL 11 final after franchise owners pressed for the move. He thanked the premier for facilitating supporters and allowing crowds for the title clash.

The development marks a partial relaxation of restrictions imposed before the start of PSL 11, when the PCB announced matches would be played without spectators as part of the government’s resource conservation plan amid the regional fuel crisis linked to the US-Israel-Iran conflict.

At the time, Naqvi had said the tournament would be confined to Karachi and Lahore to reduce public movement and support broader austerity efforts.

The decision to allow spectators came after several franchise owners publicly urged the government to reconsider the no-crowd policy, arguing the league felt incomplete without fans and that spectator presence was central to the tournament’s atmosphere and identity.

Some franchise representatives had appealed directly to Prime Minister Shehbaz as well as provincial chief ministers to permit crowds during the ongoing edition.