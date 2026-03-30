PM Shehbaz, António Costa vow dialogue to resolve Gulf, Iran tensions

Ansar M Bhatti

ISLAMABAD, MAR 30 /DNA/ – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif received a telephone call from António Costa, President of the European Council, this afternoon.

In a warm and cordial conversation, the two leaders discussed the ongoing hostilities in the Middle East, with a particular focus on the escalating crisis involving Iran and Gulf countries. Both expressed deep concern over the conflict’s severe impact on regional stability and the global economy.

They stressed the urgent need to resolve the crisis through sustained dialogue and diplomatic channels. Prime Minister Sharif briefed President Costa on the latest developments in Pakistan’s mediation efforts aimed at de-escalating tensions in the Middle East. President Costa endorsed Pakistan’s peace initiatives and reaffirmed the European Union’s strong support for all diplomatic efforts directed at restoring peace and stability in the region.

The leaders also exchanged views on strengthening Pakistan-EU relations. Highlighting the high importance Pakistan attaches to its partnership with the EU, Prime Minister Sharif recalled that his scheduled visit to Brussels had to be postponed last month. President Costa expressed his anticipation in welcoming the Prime Minister to Brussels at mutually convenient dates.

Prime Minister Sharif underscored the significance of the GSP Plus scheme and conveyed his keen interest in inaugurating the first-ever Pakistan-EU Business Forum, scheduled for April 28-29, 2026, in Islamabad. He also extended his good wishes to H.E. Ms. Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission.