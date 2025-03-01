PM Shehbaz announces Rs20bn Ramazan relief package for 4m families

ISLAMABAD, MAR 1: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday announced a Ramazan relief package worth Rs 20 billion, under which financial assistance of Rs5,000 per household will be provided to four million families across the country.

Speaking at the launch ceremony in the federal capital, the premier said the initiative aims to support around 20 million people during the holy month.

“The government has increased the Ramazan package by 200 percent compared to last year, raising the allocation from Rs 7 billion to Rs 20 billion,” he said.

He further stated that the relief will be distributed via digital wallets to ensure transparency, with the collaboration of the State Bank, technology institutions, and the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).

“This package will be implemented nationwide without any discrimination, benefiting deserving families from Karachi to Gilgit,” he added.

‘Inflation lower this Ramazan’

The prime minister expressed gratitude that inflation levels were lower this year compared to previous years. However, he did not provide specific figures to support the claim.

He assured the public that the government is committed to providing maximum relief, despite economic constraints.

Vows to eliminate terrorism

During his speech, PM Shehbaz also addressed the recent surge in terrorist attacks, stating that the government remains resolute in its efforts to eradicate militancy.

“We will not rest until terrorism is completely uprooted,” he asserted.

Referring to Thursday’s suicide bombing in Akora Khattak, which claimed the lives of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam leader Maulana Hamidul Haq and others, the premier said the entire nation was mourning the tragic incident.

He condemned the attack and expressed hope that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government would ensure the perpetrators were brought to justice.

The prime minister recalled that Pakistan had successfully tackled terrorism by 2018, but recent incidents showed a resurgence of the threat.

“Everyone knows the reasons behind this resurgence, but I will not go into details at this time,” he remarked.