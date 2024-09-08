PM Shehbaz administers polio drops to children, launches drive
ISLAMABAD, SEPT 8: /DNA/ – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif administering polio vaccination to children to kickstart countrywide Special Anti Polio Campaign. Islamabad, 8 September, 2024.
