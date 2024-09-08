Sunday, September 8, 2024
Main Menu

PM Shehbaz administers polio drops to children, launches drive

| September 8, 2024
PM Shehbaz administers polio drops to children, launches drive

ISLAMABAD, SEPT 8: /DNA/ – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif administering polio vaccination to children to kickstart countrywide Special Anti Polio Campaign. Islamabad, 8 September, 2024.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Air Chief Sidhu, Erdogan discuss next-gen defence collaboration

Air Chief Sidhu, Erdogan discuss next-gen defence collaboration

ANKARA, Sept 8 /DNA / – During a recent visit to Turkiye, Air Chief MarshalRead More

Imran Khan won't come out of jail via power shows, says Punjab info minister

Imran Khan won’t come out of jail via power shows, says Punjab info minister

LAHORE: As the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) prepares to flex its political muscle in Islamabad today,Read More

Comments are Closed