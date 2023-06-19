PM Shebaz praises Azerbaijan leadership
ISLAMABAD, JUN 19 /DNA/ – As a token of appreciation and to thank the people and Government of Azerbaijan for hosting Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and his delegation last week, the Prime Minister is holding hand of the Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan Khazar Farhadov during a ceremony in Islamabad on 19 June 2023.
