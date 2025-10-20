PM Sharif to attend global investment conference in Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD, OCT 20: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to visit Saudi Arabia next week to attend the International Future Investment Initiative (FII) Conference, where he will promote Pakistan’s investment potential and economic reform agenda.

According to official sources, the PM will embark on a three-day visit to the Kingdom, accompanied by senior political and military leaders.

The FII Conference, organized under Saudi Vision 2030, will bring together global investors, economists, and business leaders to explore opportunities in emerging markets.

Focus on investment, reforms, and partnerships

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is expected to highlight Pakistan’s economic reforms, investment incentives, and development priorities in his address and sideline meetings.

During the visit, the Prime Minister is also likely to hold bilateral meetings with Saudi leadership, global investors, and business entities to discuss cooperation in key sectors such as energy, agriculture, IT, mining, and infrastructure.

The conference will provide a platform for Pakistan and Saudi Arabia to align their development goals. According to sources, there will be important consultations on shared economic interests and collaboration under Vision 2030, which focuses on economic diversification and sustainable growth.

Shehbaz Sharif will also emphasize Pakistan’s pro-investment policies, ease of doing business measures, and the government’s efforts to attract foreign capital into priority sectors.