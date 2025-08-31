PM Sharif, Erdoğan condemn Israeli “Genocidal Policies” in Gaza

TIANJIN, AUG 31: /DNA/ – Prime Minister of Pakistan, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, held a constructive bilateral meeting with the President of the Republic of Türkiye, H.E. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, on the sidelines of the SCO Council of Heads of State in Tianjin, China.

Both leaders reviewed the current state of Pakistan-Türkiye relations and expressed satisfaction over the growing momentum in bilateral ties. They noted with appreciation the steady increase in high-level exchanges and cooperation across a broad spectrum, including political, economic, defense, and security domains.

The Turkish President offered sincere condolences over the loss of precious lives and property as a result of the ongoing floods across various parts of Pakistan. The Turkish President also expressed his country’s solidarity with the people of Pakistan and said that the Government and people of Turkiye stand shoulder to shoulder with Pakistan in this hour of need.

The two sides exchanged views on key regional and international developments. They expressed grave concern over the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza and reaffirmed their shared commitment to using international platforms to advocate for the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people and to condemn the ongoing Israeli aggression and genocidal policies.

The meeting reaffirmed the deep-rooted brotherly ties between Pakistan and Türkiye and underscored their shared resolve to further strengthen cooperation for peace, stability, and prosperity in the Muslim world and beyond.