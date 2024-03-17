PM sends Air Chief Zaheer Babar’s extension summary to president

ISLAMABAD, MAR 17: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif submitted on Sunday summary to President Asif Ali Zardari, proposing the extension of Pakistan’s Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu’s tenure by one year.

The tenure of Air Chief Marshal Sidhu, the four-star officer and 16th Chief of Air Staff of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF), was slated to end on Saturday, with his retirement scheduled for March 18.

Assuming command on March 19, 2021, from his predecessor ACM Mujahid Anwar Khan, Air Chief Marshal Sidhu has exhibited exemplary leadership during his tenure.

As per the military protocol, the appointment of the Chief of Air Staff is a statutory office held by an Air Chief Marshal in the PAF. This appointment is made by the Prime Minister of Pakistan and confirmed by the President of Pakistan, signifying the importance of this role in the country’s defence establishment.

Air Chief Marshal Sidhu’s career trajectory is marked by a deep commitment to service and excellence. Joining the PAF’s GD (Pilot) branch in 1986 as a fighter pilot, he has served in various capacities, including in fighter squadrons, operational airbases, and regional commands.

His pursuit of academic excellence led him to attend prestigious institutions such as the Combat Commanders School, Air War College, and Royal College of Defense Studies in the United Kingdom, further enhancing his strategic vision and leadership capabilities.

His diverse experience within the PAF includes serving as Assistant Chief of the Air Staff for Operations Research and Development, Assistant Chief of Air Staff for Training Officers, Director-General of Projects at Air Headquarters Islamabad, and additional secretary in the Ministry of Defence.

In recognition of his meritorious service, Air Chief Marshal Sidhu has been decorated with the Sitara-e-Imtiaz (Military) and Tamgha-e-Imtiaz (Military) awards, highlighting his invaluable contributions to the nation’s defence.