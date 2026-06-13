PM says Iran–US peace deal nears finalization within 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, JUN 13 – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Saturday, said that Pakistan was close to a peace deal between Iran and the United States, as its finalization was likely within the next 24 hours.

Expressing confidence, the prime minister described the development as a historic milestone that would lay a strong foundation for lasting peace and stability across the region.

On his X handle, the prime minister posted, “We are closer to a peace deal than ever before. With finalisation likely expected in the next 24 hours, Pakistan is preparing for the electronic signing of the peace deal immediately after, followed by technical-level talks next week.”

He also thanked the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran for their ongoing commitment during the negotiations, and extended sincere appreciation to their brothers in the region for their support.

“We are confident that this historic peace deal will form a strong foundation for lasting peace,” he added.