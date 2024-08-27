PM rules out ‘soft approach’ or talks with terrorists amid uptick in deadly attacks

ISLAMABAD, AUG 27: In response to a series of terror attacks in Balochistan in the last couple of days, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said neither talks could be held with the enemy nor a soft approach could be adopted to tackle them.

Addressing a meeting of the federal cabinet in Islamabad today, the prime minister said it was time to uproot terrorism and the government would provide all the available resources to the armed forces for this purpose.

“Doors of negotiations are open [only] for those who recognise the constitution and flag of Pakistan, but there is no room for terrorists,” he maintained.

The premier said the nefarious intentions of the terrorists would fail and they would be crushed. The terrorists would completely be eradicated, come what may, the PM reemphasised.

In a series of violent attacks across Balochistan for the past couple of weeks, particularly those carried out between Sunday night and Monday, terrorists separately targeted civilians, police, and security forces.

In the Rarasham area of the province’s Musakhel district, at least 23 passengers were killed after being offloaded from passenger buses and trucks.

Separately, at least 10 people, including police and Balochistan Levies personnel, were martyred in a gun attack in Kalat.

PM Shehbaz regretted the aforementioned attacks, adding that more than 50 citizens as well as personnel of security forces were martyred in the recent terrorist incidents.

“Innocent people were killed in Dera Ismail Khan and Karak as well,” he said, adding that the Khawarij terrorists operated from across the border in Afghanistan.

Condemning the terror attacks in Balochistan, the PM also said the terrorists wanted to halt Pakistan’s development, by thwarting the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and other development projects.

“The terrorists want to create a rift between Pakistan and China as well as anarchy within the country,” he said.

Announcing to visit Balochistan soon to review its situation, he said the nation should recognise its enemies and unite to defeat them.

Shehbaz said the terrorists were mistaken that they could achieve their goal of spreading terror by killing innocent people.