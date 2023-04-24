PM reaffirms Pakistan’s desire to strengthen ties with Bahrain
ISLAMABAD, Apr 24 (DNA): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called King of
Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, to extend his best wishes and warm
greetings on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.
The Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s desire to strengthen the
fraternal ties with Bahrain, deep-rooted in history, mutual respect,
faith and common aspirations.
He made particular reference to the huge potential for enhancement of
bilateral relations and converting them into mutually rewarding economic
relations.
The King of Bahrain warmly reciprocated Prime Minister’s Eid greetings
and conveyed greetings and best wishes for the people of Pakistan.
Both leaders reaffirmed their desire to closely work together for
deepening and broadening bilateral relations between the two brotherly
countries
