PM reaffirms Pakistan’s desire to strengthen ties with Bahrain

ISLAMABAD, Apr 24 (DNA): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called King of

Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, to extend his best wishes and warm

greetings on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s desire to strengthen the

fraternal ties with Bahrain, deep-rooted in history, mutual respect,

faith and common aspirations.

He made particular reference to the huge potential for enhancement of

bilateral relations and converting them into mutually rewarding economic

relations.

The King of Bahrain warmly reciprocated Prime Minister’s Eid greetings

and conveyed greetings and best wishes for the people of Pakistan.

Both leaders reaffirmed their desire to closely work together for

deepening and broadening bilateral relations between the two brotherly

countries