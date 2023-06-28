Wednesday, June 28, 2023
Main Menu

PM, President Erdogan exchange Eid greetings

| June 28, 2023

LAHORE, Jun 28 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday spoke to the President of the Republic of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan and felicitated the government and the people of Turkiye on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

Reciprocating the prime minister’s sentiments, President Erdogan extended warm Eid greetings to the people of Pakistan, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The two leaders also reviewed bilateral relations between Pakistan and Turkiye.

They agreed that the 7th Session of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) to be held in Islamabad, would provide a leadership driven and forward oriented impetus to further strengthen the close fraternal relations between the two countries, especially in the economic domain.

“Pakistan-Turkiye relationship is underpinned by abiding bonds of religion, culture and history. Regular leadership level contact remains a defining feature of this strategic partnership,” it was further added.

PAKISTAN, WORLD No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

PM, President Erdogan exchange Eid greetings

LAHORE, Jun 28 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday spoke to the PresidentRead More

Pakistan, Japan bilateral political consultations held in Tokyo

TOKYO, JUN 28: /DNA/ – The Foreign Secretary of Pakistan Dr. Asad Majeed Khan heldRead More

Comments are Closed