Friday, November 13, 2026
Main Menu

PM pays tribute to security forces for killing 43 terrorists in KP’s Mir Ali, Orakzai areas

| November 13, 2026
PM says Iran–US peace deal nears finalization within 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, Nov 13 (DNA):Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday paid tribute to the security forces for carrying out successful operations against the terrorists of Fitna al-Khawarij in the Mir Ali and Orakzai areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The prime minister, in a statement, appreciated the security forces personnel for eliminating 43 terrorists of Fitna al-Khawarij during the operations.

He said that the sacrifices and successes of the security forces in the war against terrorism were a source of pride for the entire nation, reiterating that the nefarious designs of terrorists attempting to create unrest in the country would never be allowed to succeed.

Commending the actions of the security forces and law enforcement agencies to dismantle the networks of Fitna al-Khawarij and eradicate terrorism, Prime Minister Shehbaz reaffirmed that the entire nation stood shoulder-to-shoulder with the security forces to eliminate the menace of terrorism and establish lasting peace in the country.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Japan announces US$ 4.3 million grant to support Pakistan’s polio programme

Japan announces US$ 4.3 million grant to support Pakistan’s polio programme

ISLAMABAD, Nov 13 (DNA):The Government of Japan has announced a new grant of US$ 4.3Read More

Pakistan denounces Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, reaffirms support for Yemen's sovereignty

Pakistan denounces Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, reaffirms support for Yemen’s sovereignty

ISLAMABAD, NOV 13: Pakistan has denounced Houthi terrorist attacks on Saudi Arabia, while reaffirming itsRead More

Comments are Closed