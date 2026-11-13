PM pays tribute to security forces for killing 43 terrorists in KP’s Mir Ali, Orakzai areas

ISLAMABAD, Nov 13 (DNA):Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday paid tribute to the security forces for carrying out successful operations against the terrorists of Fitna al-Khawarij in the Mir Ali and Orakzai areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The prime minister, in a statement, appreciated the security forces personnel for eliminating 43 terrorists of Fitna al-Khawarij during the operations.

He said that the sacrifices and successes of the security forces in the war against terrorism were a source of pride for the entire nation, reiterating that the nefarious designs of terrorists attempting to create unrest in the country would never be allowed to succeed.

Commending the actions of the security forces and law enforcement agencies to dismantle the networks of Fitna al-Khawarij and eradicate terrorism, Prime Minister Shehbaz reaffirmed that the entire nation stood shoulder-to-shoulder with the security forces to eliminate the menace of terrorism and establish lasting peace in the country.