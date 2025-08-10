PM pays tribute to Dr Ruth

Says she set an enduring example of sacrifice, selfless love

Saifullah Ansar

ISLAMABAD, AUG 10 /DNA/ – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has paid tribute to Dr. Ruth Pfau on her death anniversary

“Dr. Ruth Pfau dedicated every moment of her life to serving the poor and underprivileged segments of Pakistan,” the Prime Minister said.

“She set an enduring example of sacrifice, selfless love, and public service that will always be remembered,” the Prime Minister stated.

“Dr. Ruth Pfau’s tireless efforts for the treatment of leprosy patients and for restoring their dignity and honorable place in society are a shining chapter in our national history,” the Prime Minister remarked.

“The nation will always remember her services with pride,” he added.

“Dr. Ruth Pfau’s mission is a message of service, compassion, and humanity for us,” the Prime Minister concluded.