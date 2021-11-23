PM orders inquiry against senior bureaucrat for mocking PTI govt on social media

ISLAMABAD, NOV 23: Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered an inquiry against a senior joint secretary of the Cabinet Division for posting “objectionable comments” against the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf on a social media platform.

According to a statement of allegations issued by the Establishment Division on Monday, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, BS-21 officer Hammad Shamimi had posted a comment on a social media page/platform that was tantamount to misconduct under the Civil Servants (Efficiency and Discipline) Rules, 2020.

The Establishment Division’s notification then goes on to reproduce Shamimi’s alleged post in Urdu, in which he had written: “A similarity between the PTI and the Taliban is that both are figuring out how to run the government only after assuming power. And the centre of hope for both of them is Aabpara.”

In a separate notification issued by the Establishment Division on Monday, an inquiry has been ordered against Shamimi in light of the said allegations.

The inquiry order against him reads: “The Prime Minister in his capacity as ‘Authority’ is pleased to appoint Mr. Sanaullah Abbasi (PSWBS-22), Director General, FIA, Islamabad, as Inquiry Officer to conduct inquiry proceedings against Mr. Hammad Shamimi (SGTBS-21), Senior Joint Secretary, Cabinet Division, Islamabad.”

It said the inquiry should be completed within 60 days, while the inquiry officer must “submit a probe report to the Authority within seven days of the completion of the inquiry with clear findings”.