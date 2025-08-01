PM orders immediate relief efforts as monsoon rains wreak havoc

ISLAMABAD, AUG 1: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif presided over a high-level meeting to review the loss of life and property caused by the recent monsoon in Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

According to details surfaced on Friday, the prime minister expressed deep regret over the casualties and damages resulting from the current monsoon season, particularly in the northern regions, and confirmed that the federal government stood in full solidarity with the affected administrations and citizens.

During the meeting, the prime minister directed immediate relief operations in the impacted areas and announced an upcoming visit to Gilgit-Baltistan to express support for the local population. He confirmed that a financial relief package would be provided by the federal government to address the losses.

The prime minister instructed all relevant federal agencies to work jointly with the administrations of Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan to assess the extent of the damage. He also issued a directive to strengthen the Meteorological Department’s early warning system on an emergency basis and prioritise road restoration efforts.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) briefed the meeting, reporting that the ongoing monsoon season had claimed 295 lives across the country and left over 700 individuals injured. More than 1,600 homes had been completely destroyed and 376 livestock lost.

According to the briefing, the recent rainfall had caused severe flooding in rivers and streams. Low-level flooding was expected at Tarbela, Chashma, Taunsa and Kalabagh, while medium-level flooding was likely at Head Marala and Guddu on the River Chenab.

The NDMA warned that the monsoon could intensify by the end of August and confirmed that precautionary arrangements were under way.

Meanwhile, the prime minister directed that rescue operations in affected areas must prioritise the prevention of further loss of life and property. He stressed the importance of repairing communication routes and restoring infrastructure in coordination with local and federal authorities.

Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik, Chairman of the NDMA, delivered the detailed briefing. The meeting was attended by Azad Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq, Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Haji Gulbar Khan, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister Dr Musadik Malik; Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and senior officials.