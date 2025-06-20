PM orders expansion of PNSC fleet
ISLAMABAD, JUN 20 (DNA) — Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday directed the relevant authorities to prepare a business plan for Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) and present it within two weeks, which should include a strategy to save the annual $4 billion burden on the national exchequer.
Chairing a high-level meeting regarding matters related to PNSC here, the prime minister directed to acquire ships on lease to expand the PNSC fleet. “Due to a reduced number of ships in the PNSC fleet, the country has to spend approximately $4 billion annually from the national exchequer on maritime trade,” he said.
During a briefing on PNSC’s performance, the prime minister was informed that the corporation currently possesses 10 ships of various types, with a combined cargo-carrying capacity of 724,643 tons.The meeting was attended by Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Minister for Maritime Affairs Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, and senior officials of PNSC.’ —DNA
