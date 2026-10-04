PM, Nawaz review political situation

Bureau Report

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PML-N President Muhammad Nawaz Sharif held a meeting in Lahore on Sunday and discussed the overall political situation in the country, along with matters of international importance.

According to sources, the two leaders reviewed the prevailing political landscape and exchanged views on national and regional developments. Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz was also present during the meeting.

The consultations came at a time when efforts to establish dialogue between the government and the opposition remain stalled. Earlier rounds of talks between the government and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) failed to produce a breakthrough, with both sides unable to agree on a mutually acceptable framework for negotiations.

Sources familiar with the matter said PTI had insisted that any meaningful dialogue should include a meeting with jailed former prime minister Imran Khan. However, the government maintained that facilitating such a meeting was not within its purview, leading to a deadlock in the negotiation process.

Political observers believe the collapse of the previous round of talks has further widened the gap between the government and the opposition, reducing the prospects for consensus on key political and electoral issues in the near term.

During the Lahore meeting, the Sharif brothers also discussed strategies for addressing political challenges and ensuring stability amid evolving domestic and international developments. The participants reviewed governance matters and the performance of the federal and provincial administrations.

The meeting is being seen as part of ongoing consultations within the ruling party’s leadership aimed at strengthening political coordination and formulating responses to emerging challenges. Analysts say the discussions reflect the government’s focus on maintaining political stability while navigating a complex political environment marked by persistent tensions with the opposition.

No official statement detailing specific decisions taken during the meeting was immediately released. However, party sources described the consultation as an important step in aligning the leadership’s approach on pressing political and governance matters.