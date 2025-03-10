PM Mustafa urges global pressure to end Israeli aggression, lift Gaza blockade

RAMALLAH, MAR 10 /DNA/ – Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. Mohammad Mustafa called for increased international pressure, particularly from the European Union, on Israel to end its aggression against the Palestinian people, open all border crossings with the Gaza Strip, and allow the unimpeded entry of humanitarian aid, temporary shelter supplies, and reconstruction materials.

The Prime Minister made his remarks during a meeting with Luxembourg’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Xavier Bettel, on Monday at his office in Ramallah, joined by Minister of Health Majed Abu Ramadan.

Mustafa emphasized the urgent need to halt the Israeli occupation’s military incursions into northern West Bank areas, which result in the destruction of infrastructure, homes, and facilities, as well as the forced displacement of citizens.

The Prime Minister also welcomed the European Union’s support for the Gaza reconstruction plan, which was endorsed by both the Cairo Emergency Arab Summit and the Ministerial Meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

For his part, Bettel stressed the need to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people, particularly in Gaza, and underscored the importance of securing a lasting ceasefire. He reaffirmed Luxembourg’s continued support for the Palestinian Government’s efforts in humanitarian relief, reconstruction preparations, and institutional reform and development.