PM Mustafa: Immediate Gaza ceasefire key to end crisis, start rebuilding

ANTALYA, APR 11 /DNA/ – Prime Minister’s Office – Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. Mohammad Mustafa stressed that securing an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip remains the top priority, as it is the only gateway to addressing the catastrophic humanitarian crisis and initiating a comprehensive reconstruction process. He emphasized that no recovery is possible without a ceasefire—one that must also open the door to a serious political process leading to an independent Palestinian state with full responsibilities in both Gaza and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

The Prime Minister made these remarks during a joint press conference on Friday in Antalya, held alongside Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. The conference followed a ministerial meeting on the two-State solution and lasting peace in the Middle East, attended by members of the Arab-Islamic Ministerial Committee and international partners.

Mustafa expressed heartfelt gratitude to Minister Fidan for hosting the meeting and for Turkey’s steadfast support of the Palestinian cause. He also extended appreciation to Prince Faisal and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for their leadership of the Arab-Islamic Ministerial Committee and their efforts to advance the Global Alliance for the Implementation of the Two-State Solution—particularly for their efforts, in collaboration with France, to prepare for the upcoming International Conference in New York.

He drew attention to Israel’s continued aggression in the West Bank, including Jerusalem, carried out by the Israeli occupation forces, settlers, and government—through all kinds of political, economic, and colonial policies, as well as inhumane practices targeting the Palestinian people.

The Prime Minister underscored the urgent need to support and empower the State of Palestine and its government to lead the unification of Palestinian land and institutions and to begin Gaza’s reconstruction, with the support of international and regional partners as endorsed by recent Arab League and OIC resolutions.

“Israel bears full and direct responsibility for this catastrophic and inhumane situation. There must be real international pressure to end this war and facilitate the immediate and unhindered entry of humanitarian aid,” he said during the meeting of the Arab-Islamic Ministerial Contact Committee

Mustafa also warned of Israel’s ongoing economic war, including the illegal withholding of Palestinian clearance revenues and systematic efforts undermine the Palestinian Government. He highlighted the importance of broad and active participation in the upcoming Donor Conference—co-organized with Egypt and the United Nations—and in the Global Alliance for the Implementation of the Two-State Solution.

He underscored the urgency of the high-level conference in New York this June, to be co-chaired by Saudi Arabia and France, calling it “more urgent than ever.”

Furthermore, Prime Minister Mustafa strongly rejected Israel’s systematic targeting of international institutions, particularly UNRWA, which remains a vital lifeline for Palestinian refugees. He stressed the importance of protecting and defending UNRWA, as well as sustaining its operations until a just solution is and the right of return is fulfilled in accordance with UN Resolution 194.

“We urgently need collective international action to end our people’s suffering, preserve the viability of the two-State solution, and help build a more secure and hopeful future for the entire region,” Dr. Mustafa stated.

“Israel must be compelled to implement UN resolutions and end its prolonged occupation, which remains the root cause of instability in our region,” he added.

Dr. Mustafa reiterated his call for an immediate ceasefire in line with UN Security Council Resolution 2735, reaffirming shared commitment to reconstruction, independence, regional peace, and the global opposition to annexation and forced displacement.