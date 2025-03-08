PM Mohammad Mustafa calls for Unified Arab-Islamic Plan for Gaza reconstruction at OIC meeting

JEDDAH, MAR 8 /DNA/ – During his address at the extraordinary meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Jeddah, Prime Minister Dr. Mohammad Mustafa emphasized the urgent need for a unified Arab-Islamic approach to address the ongoing crisis in Gaza.

Dr. Mustafa called for the adoption of the Palestinian-Egyptian plan for Gaza reconstruction as a joint Arab-Islamic initiative. He stressed that a collective commitment and unified Islamic stance are essential to confront Israeli aggression and achieve lasting peace and stability in the region.

“A unified Islamic stance and collective commitment to Palestine are the path to confronting Israeli arrogance and achieving peace and stability,” stated Dr. Mustafa. He further reiterated the commitment to ensuring the successful implementation of the Gaza Reconstruction Plan, which he described as a critical step toward liberation from occupation and the realization of an independent Palestinian state.

“We will work by all means to ensure the successful implementation of the Gaza Reconstruction Plan, laying the foundation for liberation from occupation and the realization of the independent Palestinian state,” he added.

The Prime Minister’s address highlighted the importance of international solidarity and cooperation in addressing the humanitarian and political challenges faced by the Palestinian people. He urged OIC member states to unite in their efforts to support Gaza’s reconstruction and uphold the rights of Palestinians.

The extraordinary meeting of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers brought together leaders and representatives from across the Islamic world to discuss pressing geopolitical issues and strengthen collective action in support of Palestine.