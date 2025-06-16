PM launches PIMEC 2025 to boost Pakistan’s maritime economy

ISLAMABAD, JUN 16 /DNA/ – Soft launch of 2nd edition of Pakistan International Maritime Expo & Conference (PIMEC) was held at Islamabad. Prime Minister of Islamic Republic of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was the Chief Guest on the occasion. Upon arrival, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf received the Chief Guest. PIMEC-2025 is scheduled to be held from 3-6 November 2025 at Karachi Expo Centre.

While addressing at the ceremony, the Chief Guest appreciated Pakistan Navy for taking initiative to exhibit potential of Pakistan’s maritime sector through PIMEC. He said that Pakistan offers enormous opportunities for profitable investments, joint ventures and trade in the maritime sector. He highlighted that oceans bring the nations closer and therefore, there is a need to make them a safer place through collaborative efforts of all stakeholders. Pakistan, as a responsible state, is committed to playing its role for international peace, stability and order, and this transcends to the maritime domain as well. He also acknowledged the efforts of Pakistan Navy for being at its best both when it comes to defending our sea frontiers as witnessed in MARKA-E-HAQ and promoting Pakistan’s maritime interests.

He underscored that Pakistan is blessed with a maritime potential that can contribute hugely to the national economy. Development of efficient ship-breaking industry, trans-shipment ports, fisheries industry, coastal tourism, water sports and aqua culture are few of the areas which deserve special focus. The Prime Minister emphasized on the integration of public–private partnership amongst maritime industry to achieve optimum results. He further added that the potential of academic and R&D organizations must be incorporated for enhancing efficiency and productivity of our maritime sector. He assured that the government will continue to create a business and investment friendly environment. The Chief Guest hoped that avenues generated through PIMEC will grow and bring Pakistan closer to the cherished goals of realizing regional peace and shared prosperity through collaborative efforts.

Earlier, Minister for Maritime Affairs, Muhammad Junaid Anwar expressed his sincere gratitude to the Chief Guest, Chief of the Naval Staff and all worthy guests for gracing this event. He emphasized that PIMEC is a flagship event of Pakistan which will open avenues for demonstrating latest technology of national and international maritime industry.

The soft launch was attended by Federal Ministers, Senior Armed Forces Officers, Ambassadors, and distinguished guests from all walks of life.