PM launches Laptop Scheme for KP students, inaugurates Fata University

PESHAWAR, JUL 11 (DNA) — Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here on Tuesday launched the Prime Minister National Laptop Scheme for the talented students of Khyber Pakthunkhwa including merged areas enabling them to continue their studies and contemporary research.

The laptop distribution ceremony was held at Governor House and attended by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali, Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan, Federal Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb, Deputy Speaker National Assembly Zyad Akram Durrani, Special Assistant for Youth Affairs Shaza Fatima, PM Adviser Engr Amir Muqam, Federal and Provincial Ministers, Chairman HEC and students in large number.

The prime minister distributed laptops among the position holder students of different universities in Khyber Pakthunkhwa. Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the laptops scheme was launched for all the talented students of the country including KP that was being distributed strictly on merit. No favouritism or nepotism would be tolerated in its distribution, he added.

The prime minister said that 100,000 laptops would be distributed among students in the country this year. A total of one million laptops were distributed so far among students under the PM scheme in the country.

He said the laptops would help students to excel in their studies and get dignified jobs in the competitive IT market. The prime minister said that the laptops distributed by the PML-N Government had greatly helped students to continue their studies during the testing time of COVID-19.

The prime minister said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was the land of brave people who played a key role in saving the country from the menace of terrorism and held the sacrifices of law enforcement agencies, police, doctors, engineers, traders and people in high esteem.

He said that the deal with IMF was made in compulsion for the economic stability of the country. Pakistan has all natural resources including precious lands for agriculture, mineral wealth and only strong will was required to take the country out of existing challenges, he added.

The prime minister said that a comprehensive programme has been prepared for the promotion of Information technology, agriculture and mineral resources, and increasing exports to alleviate poverty and generate employment opportunities for youth.

He said that today our neighbour has excelled in development while in ’90s our country was the best exporter of cotton and textile in the region and our rupee was stronger than the neighbour.

The prime minister said, “We have to take lesson from past mistakes and instead of blaming each other, have to work hard and move forward.” He announced an increase in laptops distribution from existing 100,000 to 400,000 in accordance with the province’s population ratio per year if voted to power.

He said that quality research and education were imperative for sustainable development and economic growth. The prime minister said that the re-happening of the May 9 vandalism incident can be countered through the promotion of education for which the Government decided to distribute laptops among students to divert their attention towards studies.

He said we have to work for the elimination of corruption and favouritism and uphold the supremacy of merit. The Prime Minister thanked Saudi Government including crown prince Muhammad Bin Salman for providing $2 billion in assistance to Pakistan.

Earlier, the prime minister inaugurated Fata University Phase 1 constructed with an estimated cost of Rs1.5 billion after its foundation was laid by the previous PMLN Government. The prime minister was received by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor and caretaker Chief Minister KP upon arrival at Governor House, Peshawar.

The prime minister suggested changing the name of Fata University after consultation with tribal elders and elected representatives of merged areas. The KP police presented a guard of honour to the position holders/merit scholars students in the presence of the prime minister.

Rehman Ali, a position holder student of physics at Buner University thanked the prime minister on behalf of the laptops winners. The function was also addressed by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor and Adviser to Prime Minister Engr Amir Muqam. Traditional turban was presented to the prime minister on this occasion. — DNA