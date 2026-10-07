PM lauds Guterres’ commitment to UN Charter, multilateralism, peace

ISLAMABAD, OCT 7 /DNA/ – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif welcomed United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who is on an official visit to Pakistan, this evening.

The Prime Minister lauded the Secretary-General for his principled commitment to the UN Charter, multilateralism, international law, dialogue and the peaceful settlement of disputes. He also acknowledged his outstanding contribution to international peace and security during his tenure.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong commitment to an effective, inclusive and representative UN, particularly at a time when multilateralism faces significant challenges. He welcomed the Secretary-General’s UN80 Initiative and emphasized that UN reform should remain responsive to the priorities of developing countries, while strengthening conflict prevention, peaceful settlement of disputes, peacekeeping and peacebuilding. He also reaffirmed Pakistan’s longstanding commitment to UN peacekeeping and its continued contribution to the maintenance of international peace and security.

The Prime Minister highlighted Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts to promote dialogue and de-escalation, including its mediation role between the US and Iran. He reiterated that dialogue and diplomacy remains the only viable path to resolving disputes and preventing escalation.

The Prime Minister reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace and stability and emphasized the need for a peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people. He highlighted that the Indus Waters Treaty is a binding international agreement and that India’s unilateral decision to place it in abeyance has no legal basis.

The Prime Minister also stressed that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan remains in Pakistan’s interest. While expressing serious concern over terrorism emanating from Afghanistan and the presence of terrorist groups on Afghan soil, he emphasized the need for taking concrete and verifiable actions against such terrorist groups.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s steadfast support for the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination and statehood, the Prime Minister reiterated Pakistan’s support for implementation of the Gaza Peace Plan and UNSC Resolution 2803.

The Prime Minister also underscored the need for greater access to affordable and concessional financing for developing countries to advance development and climate resilience.

The Secretary-General appreciated Pakistan’s longstanding contribution to the UN and international peace and security, including its significant role in UN peacekeeping and constructive engagement in the Security Council. He particularly appreciated Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts to promote dialogue, mediation and de-escalation, and welcomed its continued commitment to multilateralism and the purposes and principles of the UN Charter.

Later, the Prime Minister hosted a dinner in honour of the United Nations Secretary-General and his delegation.