PM lauds air force’s courage, bravery, especially when outnumbered

ISLAMABAD, SEPT 7: Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has paid a tribute to the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on the occasion of Air Force Day, celebrated annually on September 7.

In his message, the PM lauded the endless sacrifices and professionalism of the PAF, recalling the heroic actions of the pilots during the 1965 war.

Reflecting on the historic events of September 7, 1965, Prime Minister Sharif highlighted the courage and bravery displayed by the PAF, particularly when they were outnumbered by the enemy. “Despite facing overwhelming odds, the brave men of the Pakistan Air Force crushed the nefarious intentions of the enemy,” he stated.

The PM specifically mentioned the legendary PAF pilot MM Alam, who etched his name in history by destroying five enemy aircraft within a minute, a feat that remains unmatched.

“MM Alam’s extraordinary achievement not only crushed the pride of the enemy but also solidified the PAF’s reputation as a formidable force,” he said.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif expressed the nation’s pride in the Pakistan Air Force and saluted the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country. “The entire nation is proud of our Air Force. We salute the martyrs of the PAF who laid down their lives in defense of our motherland,” he added.

Air Force Day is being celebrated with enthusiasm across the country today. Special ceremonies were held to honour the PAF’s contributions, including a solemn event at the grave of Rashid Minhas, a national hero and recipient of the Nishan-e-Haider, Pakistan’s highest military award.

Air Vice Marshal Aamir Shehzad, who holds the prestigious Sitara-e-Imtiaz, was the special guest at the ceremony, which was also attended by Shaheed Rashid Minhas’ brother, Anjum Minhas.

The day serves as a reminder of the valor and dedication of the Pakistan Air Force, as the nation collectively honors the Shaheens who have defended the skies of Pakistan with unparalleled bravery.