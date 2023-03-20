PM lashes out at PTI over ‘smear campaign’

Says Imran violating the constitution by dragging institutions into his “dirty” politics

Special Correspondent

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday censured Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for brazenly attempting to tarnish the reputation of Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General AsimMunir.

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister said: “PTI’s disgusting smear campaign against Chief of the Army Staff General Asim Munir at the behest of Imran Niazi is deserving of the strongest condemnation.” The campaign against the COAS was intolerable and the continuation of a conspiracy against the national institutions, according to a PM Office press release. Throwing yet another brickbat at the PTI chairman, the premier said: “This man Niazi [Imran Khan] is stooping to unprecedented lows in his desperation for power & going to the extent of damaging the country & undermining our armed forces & their leadership.” The prime minister urged overseas Pakistanis to raise their voice against the “foreign-funded” campaign. He said as the dirty political game was being played through the expatriates, they should not become part of the conspiracy. Imran Khan was violating the constitution by dragging the institutions and their leadership into his “dirty” politics, the PM added. The prime minister also instructed the interior minister to strictly deal with those running such a smear campaign against the institutions. He also warned of strict legal action against those fanning chaos and subversion in the country.