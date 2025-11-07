PM lands in Baku to attend Azerbaijan Victory Day celebrations

ISLAMABAD, NOV 7: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif landed in Baku on Friday on a two-day official visit to Azerbaijan to attend the country’s Victory Day celebrations at the invitation of Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev.

Azerbaijan Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, First Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Razayev, Ambassador of Pakistan to Azerbaijan Qasim Mohiuddin, and diplomatic staff welcomed the prime minister upon his arrival at Baku’s Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

Information Minister Ataullah Tarar is also accompanying PM Shehbaz on the visit.

During the visit from November 7-8, PM Shehbaz will take part in the celebrations marking the fifth anniversary of the country’s Victory Day, according to a statement issued by the Foreign Office on Friday.

“During the visit, he (PM Shehbaz) will also hold a meeting with President Ilham Aliyev to review the entire gamut of bilateral relations and identify new avenues to further deepen cooperation in diverse sectors, including trade and investment, energy, defence, education, and regional connectivity,” the FO statement added.

“Pakistan and Azerbaijan enjoy long-standing fraternal relations, rooted in shared faith, history, culture, and mutual trust.

“The two countries also maintain close cooperation in regional and international fora, including the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO), and the United Nations (UN),” the statement added.

The visit by the prime minister, the FO said, will reaffirm Pakistan’s steadfast support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and further advance the strategic partnership between the two brotherly nations.

This marks PM Shehbaz’s third visit to Azerbaijan in 2025, following his official trip in February and his participation as head of Pakistan’s delegation at the 17th Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) Summit in Khankendi, which took place from July 3 to 4.

PM Shehbaz had also met President Aliyev on the sidelines of the ECO Summit and reaffirmed that the interactions between the leadership of both countries had helped in making the relationship ever stronger.