PM Khan, Asad Qaiser felicitate their Canadian counterparts on Canada Day

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan and Speaker of National Assembly of Pakistan Asad Qaiser have felicitated Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Speaker House of Commons Anthony Rota on the joyous occasion of the National Day of Canada.

In his letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister Imran Khan extended on behalf of the Government and the people of Pakistan as well as on his own behalf best wishes for the personal wellbeing of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the continued progress and prosperity of the people of Canada.

The Prime Minister further noted that Pakistan and Canada enjoy cordial ties based on long-standing friendship, mutual understanding and cooperation. The two countries can further strengthen the bilateral relations by exploring new opportunities in the fields of trade, commerce, investments, education, culture, and people-to-people exchanges. He expressed the belief that “our relationship will continue to deepen in the years to come”.

Meanwhile, in a similar letter, Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan, Asad Qaiser has felicitated Anthony Rota, the Speaker of the House of Commons of Canada, on the National Day of Canada.

In his letter to his Canadian counterpart, Asad Qaiser noted that Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Canada as the ties between both countries are based on mutual goodwill and understanding and converging views on important global issues. “I attach great significance to the value of parliamentary diplomacy and look forward to opportunities to strengthen the bonds between our respective parliamentary institutions,” he said, adding that “sharing ideas and experiences not only enhance relations between two countries but also promote cooperation and mutual understanding as we work towards shared goals of peace and prosperity for all”.