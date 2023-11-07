PM Kakar, Tahir Ashrafi discuss deteriorating situation in Middle East

PM stresses urgent role by int’l community to stop Gaza genocide

ISLAMABAD, NOV 07 (DNA) — Special Representative for Religious Harmony and Pakistan diaspora in Middle East and Islamic Countries, Maulana Tahir Ashrafi called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar in Islamabad Tuesday and held detailed discussion on the deteriorating situation in the Middle East.

They denounced the genocide and atrocities on innocent Palestinians in Gaza by Israeli forces. They said international community should play its role in stopping the oppression on Palestinians. The Prime Minister and Maulana Tahir Ashrafi welcomed the OIC meeting to be held soon regarding the situation in Palestine, especially Gaza.

PM Anwaar-ul-Haq has stressed the need for the international community to play an urgent role in stopping Israel’s aggression against Palestinians. Maulana Ashrafi paid tribute to the interim government’s steps to promote inter-faith harmony. The prime minister on the occasion lauded Maulana Tahir Ashrafi for his efforts for the welfare of Pakistanis residing in the Middle East and other Islamic countries. — DNA