PM Kakar resolves to relentlessly pursue terrorists

Nazir Siyal

KARACHI: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar resolved to not surrender before radicalisation, extremism and intolerance under any circumstances while praising the Pakistan Army’s sacrifices to protect the nation.

The prime minister’s remarks came during a presser held at the Governor House in Karachi, where he asserted the government’s plan to counter terrorism-related challenges a day after 10 military personnel were martyred in Waziristan.

Flanked by Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, PM Kakar said that such acts of terrorism cannot weaken Pakistan’s resolve in the fight against terrorism.

He added that those behind such acts mistakenly believe that the war on terrorism will exhaust the nation.

“Wars are not fought by individuals, but nations,” he maintained.

PM Kakar emphasised Pakistan will neither forget the sacrifices of its martyrs nor refrain from making further sacrifices in the war on terrorism.

Expressing the nation’s firm resolve, he said terrorists will be relentlessly pursued.

Stressing on efforts being made towards owning the fight against terrorism, the premier clarified that the nation is not doing so through donations, but with the taxes being paid by Pakistanis.

He said those rendering their lives on the Line of Control (LoC), Waziristan and other areas are our sons, who are playing a commendable role in meeting internal and external challenges.

PM Kakar said the security personnel, who protect the nation by putting their lives on the line, do not offer their services or sacrifices for the sake of any remuneration, but the respect and honour for their service constitute their true reward.

The prime minister strongly abhorred terrorist acts and suicide attacks, emphasising that the nation is not afraid. He said that the country will continue to fight against these misguided elements and they will be taken to task as per the law.

The premier also expressed satisfaction over the successful rescuing of eight people in the Battagram cable car operation, commending the armed forces, the district administration and locals for their efforts in this regard.

The defense institutions, he mentioned, are not only taking care of external aggression but also remain at the forefront in coping with disasters and internal rescue challenges.