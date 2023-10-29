PM Kakar offers condolences over demise of Maulana Tariq Jameel’s Son
ISLAMABAD, OCT 29 /DNA/ – The Prime Minister expressed deep sorrow over demise of Asim Jameel, son of the respected religious scholar, Maulana Tariq Jameel.
The Prime Minister offered heartfelt condolences to the Maulana Tariq Jameel family and prays for their strength during this trying period.
We pray that Allah grants the departed soul a place in his mercy and bestows patience upon the grieving family. Amen. Said PM. DNA
