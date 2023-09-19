PM Kakar meets President of Iran in New York

NEW YORK, Sept 19 /DNA/ – Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar held a bilateral meeting with the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi, on the sidelines of the 78th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York, today.

Underscoring the close fraternal relations between the two neighboring countries, the Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong commitment to further strengthen and deepen these ties, with particular focus on enhancing cooperation in the economic domain. The Prime Minister stressed that steps including the recent inauguration of the Mand-Border border marketplace, would not only contribute to the economic uplift of the border areas but also serve as tangible manifestation of the collective commitment to work for the betterment of the two peoples.

Noting that President Raisi’s policy of ‘Neighborhood First’ was fully aligned with Pakistan’s vision for regional development and connectivity, the Prime Minister stressed the importance for both countries to leverage their unique geographical location to promote shared objectives of regional peace and prosperity, through greater trade and enhanced regional connectivity.

Pakistan-Iran relations are characterized by regular high-level exchanges, commonality of views on important regional and global issues and strengthened cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.